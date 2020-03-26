Sunbeam Family Services moves mental health counseling entirely to phone/video to prevent COVID-19 spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As coronavirus anxiety rises, Oklahoma residents can receive counseling from the safety of their home.

Sunbeam Family Services is providing telehealth mental health services as Oklahomans continue to deal with stress induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunbeam launched the service Tuesday to “continue providing compassionate mental health care to Oklahomans,” according to a Sunbeam news release.

The service enables community members to remain at home while receiving mental health support through video counseling sessions.

“We are committed to ensuring our community has access to high-quality mental health services,” said Sarah Rahhal, LCSW, chief executive officer of Sunbeam Family Services. “With telehealth, we will continue providing compassionate, secure and supportive services to Oklahomans through video counseling.”

Sunbeam accepts Medicaid and various health insurances, including Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and HealthChoice.

“Sunbeam also provides sliding-scale counseling services, which can reduce the cost of mental health sessions,” the news release states.

New counseling clients are welcome, the news release states.

Sunbeam moved all of its mental health counseling sessions to telehealth on Tuesday, March 24, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Sessions will be entirely through telehealth until further notice.

“While Sunbeam continues to serve the community, its facility is temporarily closed to the public to comply with the current Center for Disease Control recommendations,” the news release states.

Visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org/counseling or call (405) 528-7721 for more information about mental health services.

