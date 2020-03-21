SWOSU moves fully to online courses for rest of spring semester in response to coronavirus

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Southwestern Oklahoma State University is moving fully to online courses for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation, we continue to review general guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as we consider appropriate measures to minimize the risks to our students and employees while maintaining our core services,” SWOSU President Randy Beutler said in a letter to students.

The decision was made to further efforts to reduce the number of individuals on campus.

SWOSU students are asked to remember the following:

Current online courses will resume on March 23 as originally scheduled;

Courses previously offered using face-to-face and hybrid delivery will be transitioned to a virtual learning format; and

Students who have questions about learning in a virtual environment or about courses are encouraged to 1) check the course Canvas pages; 2) stay in contact with your professor through Canvas messaging or email; and 3) visit the student learning support and frequently-asked question links.

University officials will also implement several changes due to “rapidly-changing public health challenges posed by COVID-19 and the guidelines/directives provided by health and government officials.” Click here to read about those changes and to read Beutler’s full letter to students.

