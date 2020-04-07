SWOSU to hold all summer classes online in response to coronavirus

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – All summer classes at Southwestern Oklahoma State University will be online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SWOSU President Randy Beutler sent a letter to students, faculty and staff on Tuesday, announcing that all summer courses are being moved to a virtual format.
However, university officials may authorize some in-person clinical experiences and internships for the summer. A decision will be made by May 15, Beutler said.
All spring courses were moved online in March as coronavirus started rapidly spreading across Oklahoma.
“I continue to be proud of how students, faculty and staff are responding to this time of uncertainty. A recent executive order from our governor and our concern for the safety of our SWOSU community have led to the extension of campus safety measures through April 30 and the move of all summer courses to virtual format,” Beutler said in the letter.
SWOSU personnel are frequently providing updated information related to the pandemic on the university’s website. Click here for that information.
Continued Coronavirus Coverage