Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing

SWOSU to hold all summer classes online in response to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – All summer classes at Southwestern Oklahoma State University will be online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SWOSU President Randy Beutler sent a letter to students, faculty and staff on Tuesday, announcing that all summer courses are being moved to a virtual format.

However, university officials may authorize some in-person clinical experiences and internships for the summer. A decision will be made by May 15, Beutler said.

All spring courses were moved online in March as coronavirus started rapidly spreading across Oklahoma.

“I continue to be proud of how students, faculty and staff are responding to this time of uncertainty. A recent executive order from our governor and our concern for the safety of our SWOSU community have led to the extension of campus safety measures through April 30 and the move of all summer courses to virtual format,” Beutler said in the letter.

SWOSU personnel are frequently providing updated information related to the pandemic on the university’s website. Click here for that information.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter