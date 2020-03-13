SWOSU to temporarily transition to all online classes because of coronavirus fears

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Southwestern Oklahoma State University personnel announced Thursday that the university will temporarily transition all classes to online as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

SWOSU classes will be exclusively online from Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3 – the two week period after Spring Break, an SWOSU news release states.

Although classes will not meet in person, the university campus will remain open, according to the news release.

“SWOSU employees will report to work as usual. University housing, computer labs, food service, health clinics, counseling services, research labs and all other aspects of the university will remain open during the two-week period from March 23-April 3,” the news release states.

Students leaving campus for Spring Break are advised to take all instructional materials, including devices and textbooks, to prepare for online education.

