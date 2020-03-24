Breaking News
Tell Me Something Good: Local retirement community shares residents spreading positivity during COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents at Village on the Park are hoping to spread a little cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees at Village on the Park are working extra hard to keep residents healthy and happy in the age of social distancing.

With activities like ‘Where’s Waldo’ and ‘Hunt for Germs,’ residents can move around and feel connected through solo events around the facility.

But the residents aren’t the only ones Village on the Park is working to cheer up!

Last Wednesday, the community posted photos of residents sharing something good during this time of uncertainty.

You can return the favor by writing the residents a letter! You can send to your specific loved one or to Village on the Park at 1515 Kingsridge Dr OKC, OK 73170. They will create a bulletin board with them so that everyone can benefit from your love! Have your kids draw a picture, write your own encouragement, make it a family project.

