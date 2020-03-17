Testing troubles amid coronavirus pandemic frustrate Oklahomans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Long waits and lack of testing protocols has some Oklahomans even more anxious about their COVID-19 status.

Deretta Jones just came back from New York City and within days, she was showing signs of illness.

"My chest felt heavy," Jones recalled. "Last night I started having fever and really bad aches and pains."

So she called her doctor.

"When they found out I had been traveling and with the symptoms being as they are, they said we want you to go ahead and be tested,” Jones said.

But according to the doctor, the test was only available at Integris Baptist.

“I was put into a room and at that point, I was in that room for almost two and a half hours of just sitting there,” Jones told News 4.

She says nurses at Baptist came in and out of her room only a few times. Once to monitor her blood pressure and pulse, and another to attempt an EKG...but never to test for coronavirus.

“I was pretty upset,” Jones said. “Just not knowing anything, not having anyone communicating anything.”

Local doctor, Noel Williams says Jones's experience isn't abnormal.

His own office has not been supplied with test kits.

“We have in our state essentially none right now,” Williams said. “We’ve requested to try and get some but we’ve been told that there’s none available.”

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health's website, doctors can request kits from county health departments, but available kits are limited.

News 4 reached out to the health department to determine the number of available tests, but they were unable to give a solid answer, saying the numbers are fluid and currently unavailable.

“The state department of health is not being I think clear with the reality. I can tell you from speaking to a variety of physicians...” Williams told News 4. “They were very clear. There are no tests in the state available in any of their facilities, nor can they get any.”

For Jones, this is a concerning reality.

“We all have been watching the news we all know what’s going on we all saw what was happening in China. Why are we not better prepared to take care of 9 people who come in the emergency room who just need to be tested for the coronavirus,” Jones said.

The Oklahoma State Health Department says it is up to doctors to decide who and who does not receive COVID-19 tests.

Their recommend patients be tested if they have a fever of at least 100.4 and meet one of these criteria:

Hospitalized patients who have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses have been ruled-out in order to inform decisions related to infection control. Other symptomatic individuals at higher risk for poor outcomes, including those who are ≥ 65 years, immunocompromised or have chronic medical conditions (e.g., diabetes, heart disease, receiving immunosuppressive medications, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease). Suspected outbreak of COVID-19 among associated individuals with recent onset of similar fever and lower respiratory symptoms. Please, contact the OSDH Acute Disease Service at (405) 271-4060 to report suspected outbreaks. Suspect COVID-19 in a patient associated with a high-risk exposure setting such as a long-term care facility. Patients, including healthcare personnel, who within 14 days of symptom onset had close contact with a suspect or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient, or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas

Integris Hospital officials say the hospital is saving its tests for the illest people and says it does not have enough tests for everyone to rush to the hospital. They advise the public to try and stay home, quarantine and manage pain with over the counter medicine, such as ibuprofen.

Doctors say to seek medical help immediately if you have a consistently high fever or are having difficulty breathing.