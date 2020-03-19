“The virus is spreading within our community,” Tulsa leaders warn after first COVID-19 death

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Tulsa say the first person who became a COVID-19 patient due to community spread has died.

“Sadly, we are here today to confirm the first death of a resident of Tulsa County from COVID-19,” said Dr. Bruce Dart, Director of the Tulsa Health Department.

Health officials say it is a man in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17. He passed away due to complications on March 18.

City leaders say they have identified and notified people and businesses who might have been exposed to the victim. So far, no one else is symptomatic after coming in contact with the patient.

Doctors say that most of the known patients contracted the virus after traveling to an area with known spread. However, they say the patient who died was the first case of community exposure.

“The virus is spreading within our community,” said Dr. Dart.

To express the seriousness of the situation, Dr. Dart explained that the victim’s family will not be able to have a funeral for him since they are all quarantined for 14 days.

Also, he says a funeral would be in violation of the 10 person or less rule for gatherings.

“This is serious and this is real and people have got to start listening to what we’re telling them,” he said.

At this point, officials say residents need to take this situation very seriously. If you are not already social distancing, you need to begin immediately.

“We have to do it now,” said Dr. Dart.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum encouraged nearby cities to follow Tulsa’s lead and close restaurants and bars if they haven’t done so already.

“The less people you come in contact with, the better your odds are of not contracting this virus, period,” Mayor Bynum said.

Oklahomans are being told to minimize their contact with others, and understand that this is a necessary precaution.

“We don’t have the luxury of being angry about things out of our control,” Bynum said.

Dart says that if one infected patient went about their normal life, they would be able to infect over 400 people in a 30-day time frame.

In the meantime, state leaders are struggling to get enough test kits to test the number of potential patients in Oklahoma.

At this point, the state health lab is only testing specimens from hospitalized adults, healthcare personnel who have come in contact with a known patient, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

Mildly ill patients are being encouraged to stay home. Those experiencing severe symptoms, like difficulty breathing, should seek medical care immediately.