Think you had COVID-19? Urgent care to begin antibody testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local urgent care will soon be able to test patients to see if they may have had COVID-19 and recovered from it.

Officials with HealthCARE Express say the facilities will soon begin offering an Emergency Use Authorization COVID-19 antibody test.

“When our body fights an infection, it creates proteins, called antibodies, that help your immune system fight off the virus. Those antibodies remain after the infection is gone and can tell you exactly which infections your body has been fighting. Diagnostic testing for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can only tell someone if they’re currently infected, but the new antibody tests offered at HealthCARE Express, however, reveals whether someone may have been infected in the past,” a release from HealthCARE Express read.

Organizers say the tests are only intended to detect IgM and IgG antibodies related to the virus. Those antibodies usually appear within seven to 20 days of infection and can remain in the body for several years.

In order to undergo the test, you must be symptom-free for two weeks prior to testing.

Results usually come back within one to three days.

The test will be available beginning April 27.