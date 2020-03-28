Third person tests positive for coronavirus at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A third person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Fort Sill.

Fort Sill officials issued a news release stating that a family member of an active-duty service member from Fort Sill has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Fort Sill currently has three confirmed positive COVID-19 cases,” the news release states.

The family member is now taking appropriate actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the news release.

“The family member is currently in isolation at their off-post residence and is a resident of Comanche County,” the news release states.

The service member has mild symptoms and is being treated at Reynolds Army Health Clinic with pending results.

The service member and the service member’s family are also following all protective measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the news release.

“Reynolds Army Health Clinic will continue to support the county in tracing where this individual has had contact with others on Fort Sill and will notify those individuals that may have been impacted and who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing,” the news release states.

The Comanche County Health Department is taking the lead in tracing COVID-19 exposure outside Fort Sill.

“Fort Sill will continue to work alongside our local health partners to fight COVID-19,” the news release states. “The health and safety of our service members, families, work force and the entire Lawton Fort Sill community remains our top priority,” the news release states.

