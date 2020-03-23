Breaking News
Tinker AFB declares public health emergency amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tinker Air Force Base installation commander has declared a public health emergency for the military site in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the base has been in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo since March 17, with many HPCON Charlie measures already in place.

“Although there are zero confirmed cases of coronavirus on the base, these measures keep the installation consistent with the actions of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, who previously declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties.”

Visit www.tinker.af.mil/coronavirus for the latest info on COVID-19 as it applies to the base.

