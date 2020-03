US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, US actress Rita Wilson (L) pose on the red carpet on arrival for the European Premiere of The Post in London on January 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTRALIA (KFOR) – Tom Hanks, the legendary, two-time Academy Award winning actor, announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Hanks announced on his Twitter account that he and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19.

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for production on director Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic that Hanks will co-star in as Elvis’ manager, Col. Tom Parker.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified coronavirus as a global pandemic.