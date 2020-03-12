Traveling for spring break? Here’s what you need to know, state health department says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you plan on traveling for spring break, there are many steps you should take and consider before taking flight or hitting the road.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is currently recommending that people avoid non-essential travel to countries that have a CDC travel advisory, including:

China

Iran

South Korea

Italy

Avoiding travel to Japan is also recommended if you are an older adult or if you have any chronic health conditions.

If you do visit one of those destinations, it is recommended that you stay home for 14 days upon return.

It is also advised to avoid all cruise travel at this time.

Travel Recommendations

Before Travel

If you will be traveling over spring break, health officials recommend you establish a protocol with your employer before you travel in case you would be in a situation where a quarantine would be necessary upon your return.

Prevention

If you are traveling for spring break, it is a good idea to focus on prevention:

Avoid close contact with people who sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Air Travel Information

According to the health department, because of how air circulates and is filtered on planes, most viruses and germs do not spread easily on airplanes.

Although the risk of infection on an airplane is low, travelers should try to avoid contact with sick passengers and wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains 60%-90% alcohol.

Symptoms

For confirmed COVID-19 infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people being mildly sick to people being severely ill.

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure and can include:

Fever (100.4 or higher)

Cough

Shortness of breath

Upon Return

The health department encourages anyone who returns from a country with travel restrictions, or anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms, to self-quarantine for 14 days and report any concerning symptoms to a health care provider or call the OSDH Call Center at 877-215-8336.