Trump considering second task force on reopening economy

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – President Donald Trump is considering the creation of a second coronavirus task force dedicated to reopening the nation’s economy.

Trump was asked during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference Saturday about a tweet he sent Saturday in response to Fox News anchor Dana Perino’s tweet suggesting a second task force focused on the economy.

“Thinking about it, getting a group of people and we have to open our country,” Trump said. “You know, I had an expression, the cure can’t be worse than the problem itself. Right? I started by saying that and I continue to say it. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. We got to get our country open.”

Nonessential businesses in Oklahoma and across the nation have closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also, several states have issued stay-at-home orders. The president has so far resisted the call to issue a national stay-at-home order, saying that such an order is a state decision rather than a national one.

Trump, during the news conference, frequently stressed the urgency of reopening the economy.

“We did the right thing, but now we have to open… open our country,” he said.

Trump later said that the country has to reopen and that it “was not designed to be closed.”

“We have to get back to work, that’s what I’m saying,” he said.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

US Map:

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

