Trump rally attendees must sign waiver releasing campaign’s liability for COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In just one week, President Trump will hold his first rally since the pandemic began at the BOK Center in Tulsa, but before showing up, attendees will need to sign a waiver saying they won’t hold the campaign responsible if they contract COVID-19 in the crowd.

The waiver is on the Trump campaign’s website and part of the RSVP process, saying:

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to Covid-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

“I think this is going to be something that you see more and more in the age of this virus at every one of these events,” said Oklahoma State Medical Association president Dr. George Monks.

He warns the virus is still a danger.

“Anytime we see large crowds close together, I think that’s concerning,” Dr. Monks said.

The details of the rally came together as Tulsa health officials watched the number of COVID-19 daily increases swell, Tuesday, marking the highest single day increase since April, with 65 new confirmed cases.

State guidelines don’t limit the number of people allowed to meet, however Dr. Monks said in addition to each person social distancing, it would be wise to keep the rally as short as possible to limit exposure.

“We really hope that these events like this, that they really keep the duration of the event down. I think that makes a difference,” Dr. Monks said.

He couldn’t pin down a specific duration.

“I don’t know how long these rallies typically last but the shorter the better. It’s just going to minimize your chances of getting the virus,” he said.

So far no other social distancing guidelines for the rally have been released.

Dr. Monks said whether it’s a rally, a demonstration or any large gathering, that people need to be safe and smart.

‘This is just a basic freedom we have in the United States [that] people want to exercise that – it’s the reality,” Dr. Monks said. “So, we’re just really trying to get our message across.”

The message: wear a mask, maintain a safe distance, wash your hands, and use hand sanitizer.

Both Gov. Stitt and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum declined to comment for this story.