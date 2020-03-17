Trump says US can be “rolling again” after virus

President Donald Trump is insisting that the U.S. can be “rolling again” quickly after the coronavirus outbreak if “we do this right.”

Trump spoke as he opened Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing at the White House. A day earlier, Trump urged the American public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. He also urged the elderly to stay at home and practice social distancing for the next couple of weeks.

Trump says that Americans’ public health and the U.S. economy can be protected through what he says are “shared sacrifices” and “temporary changes.”

The president adds that, “if we do this right, our country and the world frankly, but our country can be rolling again pretty quickly.”

Across the United States, over 4,660 people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus and 95 people have died.