Trump tells Americans to “avoid groups of 10 or more” amid coronavirus spread

WASHINGTON (KFOR) - After local leaders declared a state of emergency, President Donald Trump announced new advisories that are being put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, President Donald Trump held a news conference to discuss the measures that Americans are being told to take during their daily lives.

"We would much rather want to be ahead of the curve than behind it," Trump said.

Although most people may experience mild symptoms, experts say the biggest issue continues to be the spread of the virus to the most vulnerable populations.

As a result, Americans are being told to avoid gathering with more than 10 people, and avoid unnecessary travel. Also, officials say you should avoid eating and drinking in bars and restaurants.

Officials stress that if you are sick, stay home. If someone in your household is diagnosed with COVID-19, the entire household should quarantine.

During the news conference, experts said they know that the virus can spread before a patient develops symptoms.

Leaders also pointed to millennials, saying that they are the group that will stop the virus from spreading.

Officials say the whole country must cooperate in order to stop the spread of the virus.

"It's an invisible enemy," Trump said.

At this point, Trump says a nationwide quarantine will not be instituted. However, he said that the precautions may be a part of everyday life for several months.

