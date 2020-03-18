TTEC offering up to 20,000 work from home customer service jobs to people unemployed because of coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A company is offering thousands of customer service jobs to people who temporarily lost work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has now reached a critical phase where many Americans are beginning to fear for their financial survival as businesses and institutions shutdown indefinitely,” a TTEC, Inc., news release states.

Scores of people have recently lost work as several public and private employers close their businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

TTEC, which has an Oklahoma City location at 7725 W. Reno Ave., wants to help folks who are suddenly unemployed due to COVID-19 by hiring them to be work from home customer service representatives.

“These work from home opportunities offer struggling workers with an opportunity to earn income without risking their health,” the news release states.

The company plans to hire up to 20,000 customer service representatives across the nation.

“The position assists customers of major consumer brands with their questions about products and services,” the news release states.

New employees will receive paid training and ongoing mentoring from the company.

Click here for more information about the position.

