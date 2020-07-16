Tulsa City Council passes face mask ordinance

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is urging community members to wear face masks to push back the continuing increase of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A citywide face mask ordinance has been enacted in Tulsa.

The Tulsa City County passed the citywide mask ordinance on Wednesday evening.

The ordinance requires every person in the city to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in the following locations:

• Inside a commercial business;

• Other public structure, building or space;

• Outdoor space where staying six feet apart for social distancing from someone not of the same household is difficult.

A person who is found to be in violation of the ordinance could receive a verbal or written warning for a first-time violation. Further violations would be regarded as a misdemeanor offense, and the person would receive a fine of no more than $100.

Both Norman and Stillwater have passed mask ordinances, and Oklahoma City will have a special meeting on Friday to discuss whether to enact a mask ordinance.

