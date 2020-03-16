Tulsa mayor expresses why social distancing is so important during coronavirus outbreak

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Health officials in Tulsa are encouraging Oklahoma residents to be prepared but not to panic in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, officials with the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Health Department held a news conference to address the need for social distancing.

“We recognize that the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 will be able to self-care at home and will get through it and be just fine. But there [is] another portion of our population who will need significant medical assistance. And if you have a large surge of those number of people that are hitting hospitals all at one time, it really tests the limits of our health care system to assist them. So what we want to do is avoid that by slowing the rate of contagion,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Bynum says that social distancing is working to slow the spread of the virus, citing one case from First United Methodist Church in Tulsa.

On Sunday evening, the church announced that a staff member has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a result, the entire church staff is being asked to self-quarantine.

However, the church was one of the many facilities that announced that it would not hold worship services in the sanctuary. Experts say that move prevented the virus from spreading to dozens of other people.

“The goal is to slow contagion on this,” Bynum said.

Right now, city leaders say there are three Tulsa city employees who are being monitored for COVID-19, including a police officer and firefighter. Officials say they came in contact with a possible coronavirus patient.

At this point, city employees who can are being advised to work from home and many popular locations have closed.

On Monday, Bynum said he signed a Declaration of Civil Emergency for the City of Tulsa. The declaration formalized the limited use of city properties, and canceled special event permits for groups until April 15.

At this point, city leaders say they are developing a plan to screen possible patients away from hospitals so that local doctors and emergency rooms aren’t overwhelmed.

Officials say the state’s coronavirus hotline will remain open 24-hours-a-day due to the number of calls they have received. The hotline is 1-877-215-8336.

So far, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19.