Two Oklahoma House staffers test positive for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two employees with the Oklahoma House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19. 

 A high-placed source in the House confirmed the report to News 4’s Kevin Ogle late Tuesday night.

The source said House members have been told the health department will contact them about testing if they determine they have come into contact with staffers.

 Meanwhile, Rep. Josh West of Eastern Oklahoma posted on his Facebook page that he and two of his sons came into contact with someone who tested positive.

As a result, all three are in quarantine until next week even though they tested negative for COVID-19. 

