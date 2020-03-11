UCO extends Spring Break for students to prevent spread of Coronavirus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the University of Central Oklahoma decided today to extend Spring Break by one week for students in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The university is has decided to take the following action: the extension of spring break by one week for students; cancellation, postponement or adjustment of campus events through April 30; suspension of university-sponsored travel until further notice; and, self-reporting of spring break travel for faculty, staff, and students.

Extension of Spring Break by One Week for Students

The university will extend spring break by one week, March 23-27, for students only.

Faculty, staff and student employees will use the week to continue preparation for remote teaching and alternative study methods, in case it is needed.

Faculty can begin reviewing resources to assist in the continuation of teaching.

To further assist in that preparation, faculty, staff and students will receive a preparedness assessment survey later today via email. We ask that you please complete the short survey as soon as possible. Your participation is essential in helping us plan and prepare. Students should take any instructional materials and devices needed should face-to-face instruction be temporarily suspended and replaced with remote teaching. The university will continue to monitor the situation and will make decisions about the reconvening of classes after the extension of spring break.

Cancellation/Postponement of Campus Events

In an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff should postpone, cancel or adjust all university-hosted events, other than classes, that will have 100 or more participants. Adjustments to events could include using technology to allow remote participation and increasing the venue size to allow participants to maintain distance from one another. This recommendation applies to events taking place through April 30, 2020.

Additionally, the Inauguration of President Neuhold-Ravikumar, planned for April 3, will be postponed until the fall. Those who have RSVPed for the event will be contacted via email. The new date is yet to be determined.

Suspension of University-Sponsored Travel Until Further Notice

Effective immediately, all university-sponsored travel, out-of-state or international, is suspended until further notice. This includes travel for university-related business or academic purposes. In-state travel and other exceptions will be considered on an individual basis via your division’s vice president. Visit our COVID-19 travel guidelines page for more information.

Self-Reporting Spring Break Travel for Faculty, Staff and Students

Faculty, staff and students are asked to self-report planned spring break travel via this online form before leaving for the break. This will help the university determine if a faculty or staff member or student should be recommended for self-quarantine, depending on the evolution of the situation in a particular area over spring break. Individuals who are asked to self-quarantine will be contacted regarding further arrangements for working remotely or housing.

If You Think You Have Been Exposed to COVID-19 and/or are Exhibiting Symptoms:

First, call your primary care physician. If you do not have one, contact the OU Physicians Health and Wellness Clinic at UCO at 405-271-8261.

Then, notify the university by contacting UCO Department of Public Safety at 405-974-2345. The department will notify the appropriate party on the next steps for self-quarantine.

Symptoms consistent with the virus include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Ongoing Assessment

We understand that many in the Central community have upcoming vacations, conferences or study abroad plans that these actions may affect. The safety of our campus community is among our highest priorities. We will continue to assess the situation, provide updates as needed and adapt to individual circumstances as best as possible.