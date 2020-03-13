UCO extends spring break, prepares for transitioning of classes to alternative instructional delivery methods

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While the University of Central Oklahoma has already extended spring break for students by one week due to concerns of COVID-19, the university is now preparing to transition classes to alternative instructional delivery methods.

Spring break for UCO is from March 16 through March 20.

Recently, university officials said they would extend spring break for students by one week from March 23 through March 27 to help prevent and slow the spread of coronavirus.

During the extended spring break period, classes will not be in session – regardless of delivery, campus will be operational, university housing will remain open for residents, and campus services, such as, but not limited to, advisement, bursar, Center for Counseling and Well-Being, testing center, Wellness Center and the library will also be open.

On Thursday, the university announced a decision to transition to alternative instructional delivery methods from March 28 through April 12. All university-related events of any size from March 14 through April 12 have been canceled or postponed.

The university says “alternate instructional delivery methods mean classes may be taught online or through a variety of instructional arrangements. The university is working with departments to provide access to and training on alternative instructional delivery methods. Right now, the intent is to have instructors reschedule in-class activities once courses on campus resume.”

Currently, classes will resume to their previous format on April 13. This may change depending on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those who feel sick should not come to campus.

If a faculty/staff member or student believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 and/or are exhibiting symptoms, they should not report to campus.

Contact the UCO Department of Public Safety at 405-974-2345 to self-report.