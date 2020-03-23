UCO Forensic Science Institute donates medical supplies to Edmond hospital

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As much-needed medical supplies dwindle in hospitals due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Central Oklahoma Forensic Science Institute (FSI) donated vital supplies to INTEGRIS Health Edmond.

“We recognize this as a time for all of us to do what we can for our neighbors and community,” said Dwight Adams, Ph.D., director of UCO’s W. Roger Webb FSI. “Since classes are currently suspended at UCO, we had supplies that were urgently needed in Edmond hospitals. The faculty and staff of the Forensic Science Institute wanted to help in this small way by providing masks, gloves, disposable lab coats and Tyvek suits, and also to say ‘thank you’ to our health care workers.”

On Monday, officials with the University of Central Oklahoma announced the university’s buildings are closed to the public until further notice.

This includes, but is not limited to, the main campus, the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM@UCO), the UCO Jazz Lab, CHK|Central Boathouse, UCO at the Carnegie Center and UCO at Santa Fe Plaza.

Only UCO faculty, staff and students, and approved visitors should enter any university building.