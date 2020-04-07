Union asking Gov. Stitt to extend certain benefits to grocery store workers during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As employees at grocery stores across the state work to keep the shelves stocked, a local union is asking state leaders to provide more benefits to those frontline workers.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1000 is joining the faith community in Oklahoma to ask that grocery store workers be deemed as first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The State of Oklahoma should designate grocery store, pharmacy, and food processing workers as first responders to support the hard-working Sooners keeping food on family tables during this crisis,” said Ricky Burris, President of UFCW Local 1000, the union that represents over 2,000 Homeland Stores employees in Oklahoma.

The union is calling on Gov. Stitt to extend certain benefits to front-line workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, and food processing plants.

Those benefits include free subsidized childcare while working, free or subsidized health care coverage for all coronavirus treatments, tests, and medicines, and personal protective equipment.