Universities still weighing options of going to online based classes after spring break

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma says it has not made a decision on whether the university will go to web-based classes for the first two weeks following spring break.

Many students have travel plans, and OU is considering all options to prevent a potential spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Interim President Joseph Harroz sent the following letter to the OU Community:

“Dear OU Community: We are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in coordination with public health experts, our counterparts at Oklahoma State University, and the Governor’s Office. Together, we are exploring ways to mitigate further transmission of the virus. While OU is considering the possibility of suspending in-person classes on the Norman campus following Spring Break, no final decision has been made. A formal announcement will be communicated in the coming days. If students are leaving campus before the end of the week, they should take any instructional materials and devices needed in the event that face-to-face instruction is temporarily suspended and replaced with online learning. Resources will be made available to students and faculty should this decision be made. Face-to-face instruction is planned to continue uninterrupted on both the OU-Tulsa and OUHSC campuses. The University will provide regular updates as the situation evolves. Any member of the OU community who is traveling during Spring Break must abide by the University’s travel guidelines and health screening procedures. Today we have issued new domestic air travel and international travel guidelines, which are available here. We advise all community members to exercise caution in their travels and to stay informed by regularly checking the CDC website. For updates and guidance from the University on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ou.edu. Our primary concern is the health, safety, and welfare of the OU community. We thank all students, faculty, and staff for their patience as we proceed in navigating this important matter.

Most students think moving to online classes after spring break is a smart idea, but some are worried it could interfere with what they need to do to graduate.

“For us seniors we have recitals to give for our final grades, and mine is a week after spring break. I’m not sure I’ll be able to do that if classes are canceled,” vocal performance major Ashley Carr told News 4. “We have to work so close net with our professors and our pianists. If we had to do things over Skype it wouldn’t be able to work because of the lag, and we wouldn’t benefit from it. It would probably make things really difficult.”

In Stillwater, Oklahoma State is also taking the wait and see approach before deciding what to do after students return to spring break. School officials are warning students to be prepared if face-to-face classes are suspended for a couple of weeks.

OSU Director of Media Relations Monica Roberts released a statement saying the school is keeping an eye on what happens, but safety is their first priority:

“The health and well-being of our campus community are paramount to all of us as we continue to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We are coordinating closely with our colleagues at OU and following the guidance of local, state, national and global health officials as we contemplate the timing of contingency plans and next steps. While no decision to do so has been made, we are exploring the possibility of moving our in-person classes at both Stillwater and Tulsa campuses online for two weeks following spring break as a contingency plan to protect our campus community as best we can. Students are advised to take any course materials and devices with them as they leave for spring break in the event that face-to-face instruction moves to online learning for a time. Resources will be made available to students and faculty should we suspend in-person instruction. New Travel Restrictions Today we are issuing new domestic and international travel guidelines: 1. Effective March 13, all university-sponsored international travel is prohibited until further notice.

2. International travel for personal reasons is strongly discouraged.

3. Effective immediately, all non-essential university-sponsored domestic air travel is suspended until further notice.

4. Effective immediately, all out-of-state travel for University-related business or academic purposes is suspended until further notice, unless such travel is essential to the university.

5. There are no current restrictions on in-state university-related travel. While thousands of students and employees will be traveling over spring break, we hope those who do will familiarize themselves with the protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and heed their advice and recommendations. For easy access to campus messages, frequently asked questions and more about the coronavirus check here. We will continue to provide updates as the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience as we make decisions regarding this matter.”

Some students we spoke with say they’d like to see their school take things a step further to make sure no students brings anything back with them after traveling over spring break.

“I would say three weeks because if yours going to stop that amount of time, doing it for two weeks, that’s when symptoms are going to first start,” OU Senior Mark Wade said. “If you want to start the spread of the virus, you want to wait for people to realize this is actually an issue, this isn’t just a cold.”