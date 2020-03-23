University of Central Oklahoma buildings closed to public due to COVID-19 pandemic

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro university has closed its buildings to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, officials with the University of Central Oklahoma announced the university’s buildings are closed to the public until further notice.

This includes, but is not limited to, the main campus, the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM@UCO), the UCO Jazz Lab, CHK|Central Boathouse, UCO at the Carnegie Center and UCO at Santa Fe Plaza.

Only UCO faculty, staff and students, and approved visitors should enter any university building.

The university previously announced:

The extension of spring break by one week, March 23-27, for students.

Shifting class to alternate instruction delivery methods March 28 through the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

Many university offices are also offering their services virtually.

For more information regarding the services of a specific office, contact offices directly or call the university operator at 405-974-2000.