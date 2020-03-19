University of Central Oklahoma classes remain entirely online until the end of the spring semester

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – University of Central Oklahoma classes will be presented entirely online for the rest of the 2020 spring semester.

The university issued a news release Wednesday stating that courses will continue to stay online until the end of the current semester.

“Our global connectedness is becoming more evident by the hour as we watch the spread of the coronavirus across continents, oceans and now our interstate borders. The world is collectively working to prevent community spread by closing public spaces, cancelling events and reducing opportunities for unnecessary physical contact between people. The University of Central Oklahoma has been active in doing our part in this global and national effort while remaining keenly focused on the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff,” Adrienne Nobles, UCO Interim Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs, said in the news release.

UCO officials announced last week that the university was switching to alternative instructional methods – online courses – through April 12 in light of the growing coronavirus presence across the nation. UCO also announced a one-week spring break extension because of coronavirus.

The university-wide switch to online courses will now extend beyond April 12.

“Today, we made the difficult decision to continue alternative instructional delivery methods through the remainder of the spring semester. We are committed to ensuring students can complete their academic goals at UCO. The duration of this crisis is unknown but UCO will be ready to continue teaching remotely as long as necessary,” Nobles said.

University staff will work to ensure that coursework is accessible while acknowledging that some students do not have access to technology or the internet at home. University personnel will address that issue by providing 200 hotspots and 200 laptops that students can check out for educational purposes for the rest of the semester. Officials will soon provide details on how to check out a laptop, according to Nobles.

The university’s coronavirus website will also be updated daily, providing answers to anticipated student questions.

Hand sanitizer will be available in all campus buildings. Sanitizing supplies will be placed in computer labs. Also, staff members are practicing social distancing.

“We are expanding our telework option and utilizing shift work to decrease the number of employees on campus at any one time and allow parents to be home with their children. We have spread out employees in condensed office spaces and regular meetings are shifting to web conferences,” Nobles said.

Campus dining will be confined to Ayers Kitchen with to-go options only, Nobles said.

“We understand that some of our students may not have another housing option and wish to stay on campus right now. We want those students to know that they are welcome to stay here and we are working to keep their living environments clean and healthy and core services available to them,” Nobles said. “Our campus community will collaborate on alternatives to our traditional commencement ceremonies for our spring graduates. We know this is an important milestone marking the completion of a meaningful journey that deserves recognition and celebration.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage