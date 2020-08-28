University of Oklahoma launches COVID-19 data dashboard

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma has launched an online dashboard to track COVID-19 testing data on the Norman campus.

The dashboard is designed to provide regular updates related to public health on the campus and within the surrounding community. Click here for the dashboard, according to a university news release.

The campus is made up of more than 38,300 students, faculty and staff.

The dashboard utilizes aggregate testing data from OU’s Goddard Health Services and daily Cleveland County and regional statistics to help monitor community infection. The aggregate testing data will be updated frequently, according to the news release.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the university has taken a data-driven approach to guiding our response to COVID-19,” said OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler. “This dashboard provides a snapshot of the local COVID-19 environment, which will be a helpful tool for our students, faculty, staff and the Norman community.”

Data listed on the dashboard includes the following:

Positive test results and the percent positive rate for tests administered at Goddard Health Services

A breakdown of Norman campus students, faculty and staff currently in self-isolation and the reasons why

Positive case numbers and seven-day rolling averages for the state of Oklahoma, Cleveland County, the city of Norman and Norman’s three primary ZIP codes (73069, 73071, 73072)

Many COVID-19 test results from Goddard Health Services will be included in state-reported data for “ZIP codes surrounding the Norman campus, the City of Norman and Cleveland County, depending on the address of the person who was tested,” the news release states.

“Students, faculty or staff who elect to be tested in off-campus facilities and who do not self-report to OU will not be reflected in the data for Goddard Health Services,” the news release states.

Those who test positive outside of Goddard Health Services are asked to self-report their results through the university’s online COVID-19 Screening and Reporting Tool at covidreporting.ouhsc.edu.

The university uses contact tracing to advise any OU community member potentially impacted by a positive case. The Cleveland County Health Department notifies university officials of positive PCR cases that are identified as OU students, faculty or staff.

“Students, faculty and staff can schedule a free COVID-19 test at OU by calling (405) 325-4441,” the news release states.

