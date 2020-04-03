Update: Gov. Stitt’s staff says it’s illegal for hair stylists to work inside private homes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt’s staff said hair stylists would be in violation of state law by working in private homes.

News 4 recently investigated whether it is legal for stylists to work in a private home while Stitt’s executive order closing nonessential businesses is in effect.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Stitt ordered all nonessential businesses that have a social gathering aspect – including salons, gyms, bars and massage parlors – to close from 11:59 p.m. March 25 until April 14. The order originally pertained to nonessential businesses in counties that had confirmed cases of coronavirus. But on Wednesday, April 4, Stitt extended the order until April 30 and expanded it to all 77 counties.

Hair stylists cannot work in either a salon or in a private home while the executive order is in effect, the governor’s staff told News 4.

Stitt’s office sent the following statement to News 4:

“State law mandates professional cosmetology services must be performed in a licensed establishment. Hair salons and similar establishments are not considered essential services and must remain closed until April 30 to limit close contact and personal touch as Oklahomans work together to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Sherry Lewelling, executive director of the Oklahoma Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, told News 4 on Tuesday that it would be illegal for stylists to apply their trade in a private home.

Unless a home salon meets certain criteria and has been approved by the Board, working from home and working in someone else’s home were already illegal for the sake of public health. The current crisis brings these rules into sharp focus.

“You cannot cut hair from six-feet away, you can’t abide by the distance rule,” Lewelling said. “This is more about isolation. It’s not about just closing your doors in one place and opening up in another.”

Lewelling said until the law is changed, she will report information she receives about violations to county sheriffs, the current enforcers of the statewide mandate.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage