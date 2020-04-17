Live Now
UPDATE: Metro family of 5 released from ICU after testing positive for COVID-19

Five members of an Oklahoma City family tested positive for COVID-19, and three of them are fighting for their lives in metro ERs.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family of five from Oklahoma City battling COVID-19 in different metro emergency rooms was finally reunited.

Now, Rebecca Brito-Bayne tells News 4 her dad, her mom and her brother were all released from the hospital this week and are back home together.

All three were in critical condition relying on oxygen to breathe for weeks, but doctors say they all beat the odds and are on the road to recovery at their home in south Oklahoma City.

Rebecca and her sister also tested positive for the virus earlier this month, but had less severe symptoms.

