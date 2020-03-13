UPDATE: Sam Noble Museum to remain closed until May amid coronavirus concerns

Update: The Sam Noble Museum will remain closed through May 11 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Museum personnel issued a news release Thursday announcing the new closure duration. It was previously planned for the museum to be closed until April 5.

All spring 2020 programs at the museum have been cancelled.

“For those needing assistance with cancellations, refunds or rescheduling a school group, please call (405) 325-1108,” the news release states.

Original Story

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although spring break tends to be one of the busiest times of the year for museums, one local museum says it is not taking any chances in the age of COVID-19.

Beginning Saturday, March 14, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History will be closed to the public.

The closure runs through Sunday, April 5.

Organizers say all programs and events during this time period have been canceled or postponed. If you have already registered for a program, you should receive an email with more information.