Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Urgent need: Oklahoma Heart Institute asking for donations of masks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma hospital is reaching out to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic to ask for donations of masks for caregivers.

The Oklahoma Heart Institute posted on Facebook on Thursday that if any construction workers, painters, welders, or business owners have an excess supply of masks, to bring them to the hospital.

“Your donation is greatly appreciated to keep caregivers safe and care for patients,” reads part of the post.

You can drop masks off at 1265 S. Utica in Tulsa or call 918-574-9744 for more information.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter