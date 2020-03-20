Urgent need: Oklahoma Heart Institute asking for donations of masks

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma hospital is reaching out to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic to ask for donations of masks for caregivers.

The Oklahoma Heart Institute posted on Facebook on Thursday that if any construction workers, painters, welders, or business owners have an excess supply of masks, to bring them to the hospital.

“Your donation is greatly appreciated to keep caregivers safe and care for patients,” reads part of the post.

You can drop masks off at 1265 S. Utica in Tulsa or call 918-574-9744 for more information.