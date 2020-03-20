Breaking News
US and Mexico coordinating on plan to restrict travel across the border

Coronavirus

SAN YSIDRO, CA – APRIL 09: A woman walks to enter Mexico on foot at the San Ysidro port of entry on April 9, 2018 in San Ysidro, California. President Trump has issued a decree for the National Guard to guard the 3,200 kilometer border between the United States and Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The US and Mexico are coordinating on a plan to restrict nonessential travel across the border, the State Department confirmed Thursday evening.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard discussed the plans during a call on Thursday, according to a readout from State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

“Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon on coordinating a plan to restrict non-essential travel across our shared border in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ortagus said.

“The two leaders discussed the importance of creating a uniform North American strategy to reduce public health risks to our communities and more effectively address rising challenges jointly,” she added. “They also discussed ways to reduce the adverse impact the COVID-19 crisis is having on the economy and to prioritize continuing essential cross-border commerce and trade.”

Pompeo said on Twitter that he had been “working closely” with his Mexican counterpart “on travel restrictions that balance protecting our citizens from further transmission of #COVID19.”

