USAO to transition to ‘alternative instructional delivery methods’ in response to COVID-19 outbreak

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – As a precautionary measure, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma has decided to transition to ‘alternative instructional delivery methods’ for the week following spring break.

“University officials are continuously monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and its potential impact to our campus community,” said President John Feaver. “Be assured that the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our first priority.”

USAO says that although classes will not meet in person from March 23 through March 27, the university will remain open.

Officials say the Emerson-Wier Liberal Arts Symposium, which was scheduled for April 7, has been postponed until fall of 2020. Also, all university practices and competitions for athletics have been suspended.