Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News

Oklahoma coronavirus hotline

Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

USDA Secretary Perdue: “If schools are closed, we are going to do our very best to make sure kids are fed”

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced flexibilities to allow meal service during school closures to minimize potential exposure to the coronavirus.

During an unexpected school closure, schools can leverage their participation in one of USDA’s summer meal programs to provide meals at no cost to students.

Under normal circumstances, those meals must be served in a group setting. However, in a public health emergency, the USDA can waive that requirement.

The secretary discussed USDA’s response to the coronavirus as it relates to school meal programs during the School Nutrition Association’s (SNA) 48th Annual Legislative Action Conference yesterday.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report