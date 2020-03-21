USPS official says no cases of COVID-19 among Oklahoma City postal workers despite employee fears

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many U.S. Postal Service workers in Oklahoma City say they are working alongside several people who contracted coronavirus, but a USPS official says there are no confirmed cases among metro Post Office employees.

The KFOR newsroom received several call from Post Office employees who told News 4 that 10 to 13 Oklahoma City Post Office employees have contracted COVID-13.

However, Becky Hernandez, Strategic Communications Specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, said that’s not the case.

Hernandez released the following statement to News 4:

“We have had no confirmed reports of positive COVID-19 cases in this facility. The Postal Service is continuing to monitor the circumstances around the novel coronavirus, also known as ‘COVID-19.’ We are sharing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance regarding the COVID-19 epidemic to our employees via stand up talks, employee news articles, messages on bulletin boards, and internal messaging inside USPS workplaces.”

There are 13 cases of COVID-19 in the USPS Employee Network, but none of those employees work in Oklahoma City.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage