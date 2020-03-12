Utah Jazz player visited metro high school prior to postponed game at Peake, principal says

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The principal at Del City High School is speaking out after a Utah Jazz player visited the school earlier this week.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were supposed to go head-to-head at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

However, the game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.

Gobert never entered the Peake, and was reportedly at a hotel during the game.

Principal Hill at the school announced on Thursday that Gobert was not the player at Tuesday evening’s shootaround.

Mid-Del administrators have been in contact with state health and state education officials for guidance.

Since the Jazz player is not symptomatic, Hill says, school officials have been advised to have the few individuals who came in contact with him to self-monitor for symptoms at this time.

“We will remain in contact with all appropriate authorities throughout this week, and in the weeks to come, to keep you informed as new information develops. The health and safety of our students and staff, as always, are our greatest concerns.”