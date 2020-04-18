Live Now
WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force provides update

Coronavirus

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force give the newest update on the COVID-19 situation in the United States.

Watch coronavirus livestream coverage above of the outbreak as COVID-19 spreads, impacting markets and daily life across the U.S. and abroad.

There are 690,714 positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and there have been 35,443 COVID-related deaths.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Saturday that there are now 2,570 positive cases COVID-19 in the state and 139 total deaths.

