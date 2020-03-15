Watch Live: President, VP, coronavirus task force hold briefing on COVID-19 pandemic

1  of  2
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Vice President Mike Pence and officials from his coronavirus task force are set to hold a briefing Sunday at approximately 5 p.m. ET on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the briefing live right here.

In the United States, there are more than 3,000 cases and 60 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.

Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the United States in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the United States, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker reports 3,244 confirmed cases. 40 have died in Washington state, 5 in California, 4 in Florida, 3 in New York, 2 in Louisiana, 2 in New Jersey, 1 in Colorado, 1 in Georgia, 1 in Kansas, 1 in Oregon, 1 in South Dakota, 1 in Virginia, for a total of 62 as of 4 p.m. ET. These numbers are complied from state and local health agencies, governments and the CDC.

Only one U.S. state, West Virginia, has yet to report a case.

CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this report

