“We are trying everything to save lives,” Fourth COVID-19 death reported at Oklahoma nursing home

BINGER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma nursing home has reported another COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to four.

According to a Facebook post from Binger Nursing Home & Rehab on Tuesday, the facility has 27 positive COVID-19 residents, 15 positive staff, fourth deaths, one employee requiring hospitalization and zero pending results.

The employee in the hospital has since been released.

Last week, Administrator Stephanie Warner said the facility was receiving dozens of phone calls per day.

“I have had several families apologize for calling too much. Please do not apologize for that… your loved one is here and we are happy to update you to the best of our ability while still maintaining privacy laws,” Warner said.

Warner says negative air pressure machines are now up and running, and the facility received a laundry unit brought in by the BGCO and the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

“We are trying everything to save lives and keep our residents safe and well,” she said in the post.