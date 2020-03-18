“We understand that people are scared,” Oklahoma doctors see rise in people coming to ER worried about COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma leaders encourage residents to take precautions regarding the ongoing spread of COVID-19, health care leaders are asking the public to remain calm.

On Wednesday, officials with INTEGRIS Health held a news conference to stress the importance of people keeping a cool head and social distancing.

Authorities with INTEGRIS say they have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people coming to emergency rooms due to being concerned about COVID-19.

“We have seen a definite surge in people because they are scared,” said Kerri Bayer, Chief Nurse Executive at INTEGRIS Health.

Health experts have been warning that fear can be just as dangerous as the virus itself.

Officials warn that people who are asymptomatic or show very mild symptoms will likely not be tested for COVID-19 due to the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

“There does continue to be a worldwide shortage of testing kits,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, INTEGRIS Physician Executive.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said they are continuing to order more COVID-19 tests, but the suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand.

“We are not able to test everyone who wants to be tested,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

At this point, Dr. Ibrahim says that they are using the tests on the most ill patients in order to determine an appropriate treatment.

Health experts say 80 percent of COVID-19 cases will be mild, meaning that most patients will not require treatment. At this point, state leaders are encouraging those patients to not head to the hospital unless it is necessary.

“It is critical that we do not flood ERs if symptoms are early,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Tuesday.

Right now, officials say patients who are showing symptoms, are over the age of 65-years-old or have chronic medical conditions are the ones being tested.

“If you feel a little bit sick, you probably don’t need to come to the hospital just to take a test,” said Dr. David Chansolme, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at INTEGRIS Health.

So far, Dr. Chansolme says the health system has conducted about 250 tests for novel coronavirus. However, he says even the swabs used for a sample are in short supply.

Instead of rushing to the emergency room, health officials stress that you should stay at home and social distance yourself from others.

“It is important that we start now before things get awful,” Dr. Chansolme said.

Doctors are asking for the public’s help to ‘flatten the curve’ so the healthcare system doesn’t become overwhelmed.

Doctors worry that if people don't start adhering to social distancing procedures, things could become much worse.

"We will be Italy. We will be making difficult decisions," said Dr. Chansolme.

In addition to a limited number of test kits, doctors say they are also seeing a drop in the amount of personal protective gear that is available for medical personnel.

"We understand that people are scared," said Dr. Ibrahim

At this point, officials say they are asking people who are scheduled to have an elective procedure to delay those procedures in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health experts say although there are only 29 cases in the state, they are developing a staffing plan and will create tents if the hospital is overwhelmed.

"We're planning for the worst and hoping for the best," said Bayer.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the public can follow these steps to help those who are at the highest risk for complications from the coronavirus:

Know your risk: If you are under the age of 60 and generally healthy, don’t run to the emergency room or urgent care demanding testing. There are people in the community for whom COVID-19 is truly emergent. This includes individuals over the age of 60, those with underlying chronic conditions, pregnant women and others that suffer from immuno-compromised conditions.

Stay home: This is extremely important. If you become symptomatic, stay home. COVID-19 is a cold-like virus, so you should approach it the same way you approach a cold. Get some rest, drink plenty of fluids and if you don’t start feeling better in a few days, call your provider and determine the best next steps for you and your family. If you have family or friends sharing your space, they need to stay home too. Play some board games, get your best game of charades going, or just watch movies.

Stay Calm and Wash Your Hands: If you or members of your family are experiencing cold- or allergy-like symptoms, please stay home. In the meantime, stay calm and just wash your hands.