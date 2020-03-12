“We want to do the right things for public safety,” Mayor David Holt speaks to KFOR after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spoke to KFOR Thursday morning after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 while in Oklahoma City Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were supposed to go head-to-head at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

However, the game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.

Holt says health officials across the state are working hard to keep Oklahomans safe, and there is no immediate threat to the public due to Gobert's positive test result.

"Your city-county health department officials, and your state department officials, and your city emergency management officials, are all working very closely together," he said. "You know, they've got a lot of professional experience and I've got a lot of confidence in what they're doing."

Holt believes there will be a global economic impact due to COVID-19 but, what about here at home?

"There's so much potential impact and fallout from all this coronavirus cancellation and things, but you know, we'll figure it all out in retrospect," he said. "Right now, our biggest focus is making sure the people are safe and making sure we're taking all the measures we possibly can. That's what the highest priority has to be."

"We want to do the right things for public safety," he added.