Wedding woes as Oklahoma couples postpone, cancel plans amid pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Among the many things cancelled or postponed indefinitely are weddings, and many couples trying to deal with the cancellations are running into frustration with vendors.

Sarah Libby, a soon-to-be bride and KFOR meteorologist, was supposed to walk down the aisle at the end of March.

Rather than postpone the wedding, she decided to cancel altogether, mainly to keep their families, especially those who are at-risk, safe.

“I don’t think I want them leaving the house for a very long time, so it’s my way of just protecting my family and loved ones," Libby said.

When she made calls to vendors on Monday, several of the vendors she booked, like photographer Meg Rose, The Waterford, and Tony Foss Flowers, were happy to work with her.

Unfortunately, others refused to refund the full or even partial amount she paid, including Black Diamond Limo and M&M DJ Company.

“I understand it’s a hard time for small businesses but I did expect at least a partial refund from some of these people,” Libby said.

In a statement, M&M DJ said, “While current events have obviously required dramatic alteration to long-developed plans for weddings and events, those engagements have been the recipients of our time, work and resources to date. It is the policy of M&M DJ Company to work in every way possible to reschedule events and we have coordinated with multiple vendors and providers throughout the Oklahoma City area and across all areas of service to that end for our clients.

“However, simply canceling an event and refusing to reschedule is not a requirement of the current environment, it does fall under the cancellation portion of our standard policy which is included in our contract with each and every client. Our clients electing to cancel their event have been issued a credit for any monies paid to be used toward future services, valid for 12 months from the original event date.”

“It’s an extraordinary time to say the least for everybody,” said Kamala Gamble.

Gamble owns Kam’s Kookery, a catering company that saw all of its 35 events in the next two months cancel. Half were weddings, but for cancellations, she decided to give customers a refund.

“I didn’t feel comfortable keeping their money,” she said.

She’s now trying to help the community and keep her employees afloat by selling prepared meals for delivery, but she recognizes not every vendor can do that.

Going forward, Libby said she’ll be more careful when signing agreements.

“It’s sounds crazy but I’m going to have something written in there that includes some kind of national emergency clause that I can get my money back,” Libby said.

