Weedstock headliner tests positive for COVID-19 the week of the festival

PAYNE COUNTY – There are growing concerns surrounding Weedstock, a three-day music festival that starts Thursday at Tumbleweed near Stillwater.

One of the headliners, Parker McCollum, announced this week that he can’t play after testing positive for COVID-19.

McCollum made the announcement on his Facebook page.

Before Parker McCollum’s COVID-19 announcement, OSU senior Courtney Andrews started an online petition to postpone Weedstock, or at the very least have organizers enforce stricter safety guidelines.

I was hoping if we got enough people together to show their support, and show that they’re not in full support of this and they are against it,” Andrews told KFOR. “It would send the message that we expect a little bit more.”

Andrews knows it’s probably too late to stop the festival now, but she hopes the petition will make people think twice about going.

KFOR reached out to the event organizers on Thursday, but we have yet to hear back.

The owner of Tumbleweed told KFOR he spent an extra $15,000 on safety and sanitation equipment.

Weedstock also says it’s requiring masks and temperature checks.

“It’s all too scary to just unknowingly be exposed to someone at a festival like that,” Andrews said. “Then the next time you go to a restaurant, to a class or to a community, you have just exposed countless more people.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

RECENT HEADLINES: