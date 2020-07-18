‘We’re actually starting to strain hospital capacity’: OKC doctors warning hospital ICUs are running out of room

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Doctors are warning Oklahomans that hospitals are reaching capacity, and that empty beds does not necessarily mean the hospital can handle the patients in them.

“I would argue that we’re actually starting to strain hospital capacity at this point,” said OU Medicine Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler.

This week saw an average of more than 700 confirmed cases each day throughout the state.

Hospitalizations hit a high peak since April, with 638 COVID-19 patients suffering so badly from symptoms, they needed hospital care.

Dr. Bratzler said he’s watching hospital beds become a premium in the metro area. He said about 75 percent of ICU beds are used by trauma patients, cancer patients and other very sick people.

“Those are the majority of cases that are filling the ICUs today, but what we’re seeing is the rest of that capacity now is being filled up very quickly with COVID-19 patients, so finding alternative settings for care is going to be important for those patients,” Dr. Bratzler said.

ICU capacity issues in Texas are already affecting Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Medical Association president, Dr. George Monks, said doctors and nurses have spoken about being recruited to Texas, and Houston hospitals have contacted Oklahoma hospitals to try to get them to accept Texas patients.

“To not see the numbers just completely plateau or start to decrease, in the back of your mind, you always have to be worried about, you know, ‘Tomorrow, am I going to have a bolus of ten patients come in, and how do we manage that?’” said Dr. Chad Smith, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City’s Vice President of Medical Affairs.

He said of their 36 ICU beds, 31 were in use, and 14 of those are COVID-19 patients.

There are surge plans in place for Mercy to increase its ICU volume, but that depends on staffing capability.

“We could probably take a fair number of extra ICU patients if we had nurses and physicians to be able to take care of them,” Dr. Smith said.

With healthcare workers making up eight percent of the state’s confirmed cases as of Friday, and even more quarantined due to exposure to the virus, hospitals may not be able to handle the number of patients they have beds for.

“Issues that we’re facing are a diminishing workforce due to either being COVID positive, or a person under investigation or interest for COVID-19 and therefore in quarantine. Having to remove them from the workforce, it’s definitely having an impact,” Dr. Smith said. “Right now we’re doing well with what we have and we’re managing, but if there was a huge spike in patients with COVID-19, we could be challenged.”

At INTEGRIS Health, a spokesperson said the hospitals are currently caring for 101 COVID positive patients, and 16 others under investigation for illness. They are being treated at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center and the Portland Avenue campus, along with INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center.

The spokesperson said due to capacity restraints, they have transferred some COVID-19 patients and other patients to other INTEGRIS facilities, and they’ve reached out to other healthcare systems in the metro to coordinate transfers per the state’s COVID-19 surge plan.

At SSM Health St. Anthony, officials tell KFOR that more hospitalizations present expected challenges, and that they are reallocating resources and staffing.

Dr. Smith, Dr. Bratzler and healthcare officials at INTEGRIS Health and SSM Health St. Anthony are asking Oklahomans to wear masks, wash hands, avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Latest Stories