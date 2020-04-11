When will Oklahoma’s COVID-19 peak land? State assures hospitals are prepared

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders provided an update on Oklahoma’s war against COVID-19, revealing the social distancing efforts are working, but we are still two weeks out until the peak.

“Today, in Oklahoma City, we are right in the middle of the fight,” Mayor David Holt said Friday, April 10.

Mayor David Holt held a press conference Friday to remind Oklahomans metro cases and deaths have nearly doubled in the last week and to not let their guard down.

“There is no time to relax our efforts,” Holt said.

“I just want to remind Oklahomans we are in good shape,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said.

Stitt provided the state a slight sense of optimism at his press conference Friday, but also paired his message with a dire warning.

“Our social distancing and my executive orders are working,” Stitt said. “Oklahoma, we are flattening the curve.”

April 21 is the new pinpoint COVID-19 peak date in Oklahoma.

The State Department of Health predicts 436 new cases and 22 deaths on this day alone.

By May 1, experts say our death toll could reach nearly 500 with more than 9,000 positive cases.

“Stay home, stay safe and stay strong,” Stitt said.

Stitt projects we’ll need around 1,000 hospital beds for patients, but assures Oklahoma is well prepared with over 4,000.

Models also show we have three times the amount of ICU beds.

The State Department of Health also predicts we will need around 195 ventilators when Oklahoma has a supply of around 1,800.

Stitt’s ‘Safer at Home’ order is still in effect until April 30.

