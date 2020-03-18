While some employers are fearing the worst with closures, others are looking for more workers to meet demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Businesses are around the state are shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that means some folks are now having to find new job, but surprisingly, some businesses actually need hundreds of more employees to keep up with the demand from coronavirus.

Some places are forced to shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, meanwhile grocery stores are trying to keep up with customer demand, including Crest Foods, a company trying to hire up to 300 positions.

“Anywhere from sacking cashiering anywhere to warehouse pullers, forklift drivers,” Eric Lollar, safety coordinator at Crest Foods, said.

Because right now it’s all hands on desk at Crest Foods. Even the chief financial officer is bagging groceries at the Edmond store.

After word got out, Crest got an overwhelming number of applicants.

“800 online emails just in the last 24 hours,” Lollar said.

“They posted a job search that they need 300 employees,” Maxwell Baker said.

Some Oklahomans are desperate for a job after several metro cities closed businesses for the next few weeks.

“I was actually hired in the food court at Penn Square Mall but considering that they’re closing down the food and beverages places I’m trying to get a job here,” Trey Mathews said.

“Like nowhere is hiring and I was freaking out because of the pandemic. I was like I can’t get a job. I can’t pay my bills if I don’t get a job,” Christina Jones said.

Another company hiring Oklahomans is Amazon.

They’re adding 100,000 full time and part time jobs around the country to meet the demand of people ordering online.

1,400 of those jobs are in Oklahoma.

An Amazon spokesperson says they are wanting to help those whose jobs have been impacted by coronavirus.

They say in part, “we want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.”

And some are getting hired on the spot like Christina Jones.

“I got hired at produce and floral,” Jones said. “Friday at 9 a.m.”

Crest says they are still taking applications for employment.

To apply for a job at Crest visit https://www.crestfoodsok.com/employment.aspx.

To apply at Amazon visit www.amazon.com/jobsnow.