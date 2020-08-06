White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator coming to Oklahoma to give guidance on COVID-19

Dr. Deborah Birx speaking at the White House coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday. (CNN)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dr. Deborah Birx will visit Oklahoma and five neighboring states next week to provide COVID-19 guidance.

President Donald Trump held a COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, during which he announced that Birx, the White House’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, will visit Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas “to deliver aggressive, tailored and targeted guidance” in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The strategy we’re taking to these states will protect those at higher risk while allowing those at a lower risk to safely resume work and school,” Trump said. “If we do this successfully, it can really be something incredible.”

Trump said Birx will possibly visit West Virginia as well.

Oklahoma has experienced a drastic COVID-19 resurgence over the past several weeks, with high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, ranging from several hundred to a little over a thousand a day, and daily coronavirus death totals reaching into the teens.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional coronavirus deaths on Wednesday.

OSDH reports that since March, 40,564 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 583 people have died because of coronavirus.

There are 6,598 active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, according to OSDH.

So far, 33,383 people in Oklahoma have recovered from the virus.

