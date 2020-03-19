Why DHS, Gov. Stitt say it’s crucial for daycares to stay open

Some daycare workers say they’re now stuck between a rock and a hard place, wanting to close their doors for their own safety, but feeling the pressure to stay open.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Department of Human Services are urging daycares to stay open, saying if they were to close, the state would no longer be able to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Some daycare workers say they’re now stuck between a rock and a hard place, wanting to close their doors for their own safety, but feeling the pressure to stay open.

“Immense frustration,” said Kristan Lawson, the owner of an at-home daycare in Oklahoma. She says she’s feeling the ripple effects of coronavirus in Oklahoma.

“I’m really having to make the choice daily whether my children and my family are more important than my daycare kids and my income.”

Oklahoma’s first case of the virus in an infant, confirmed on Wednesday. That baby is in the care of St. Luke’s Childcare Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

The announcement came Wednesday morning, but by Wednesday afternoon, both the governor and DHS stood by recommendations to keep daycares open.

“No plans to shut down childcare; I would not want to think about having to shutdown childcare,” said Stitt.

Lawson feels like the government has not done enough to protect daycare workers and children.

“We’ve been told to be open. We’ve been told to stick it out and be troopers,” said Lawson.

But the choice to close is completely up to each daycare. Director of Childcare Services with DHS Jennifer Towell told News 4 DHS simply does not have the authority to make the call.

“They are a private business, so we cannot force them to stay open. We are accepting whatever their business decision is,” said Towell.

So far, around 300 daycares statewide have closed. Towell says this means at least 17,000 kids now don’t have a place to go. Some of those kids have either nurses, doctors or first responders as parents.

“Some families cannot just not go to work. They can’t work from home, they can’t,” said Towell.

But that burden is not something Lawson feels Oklahoma daycares should have to bear.

“We’ve always asked them to have backup care. This isn’t any different – that shouldn’t fall on our shoulders,” said Lawson.

As of Wednesday night, the governor and DHS are still recommending daycares remain open.

DHS says officials are working to come up with a plan to provide financial aid to any centers that have to close their doors.

If any daycare personnel worries its staff or children may have been exposed to COVID-19, they should immediately call the State Department of Health.

