Why ‘flattening the curve’ is so important

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - You've likely heard that the United States is working to 'bend the curve' when it comes to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health experts say it is necessary to prevent COVID-19 from getting out of hand and overwhelming the healthcare systems that we have in place.

Although most patients will experience only mild symptoms, those who are elderly may have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. If the number of those patients dramatically increases, it can easily jeopardize hospitals' abilities to care for patients in need.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, DO, MPH, Enterprise Chief Quality Officer at OU Medicine, points to China's ability to bend the curve as an example of what needs to happen in the United States.

Once Chinese officials realized the virus was spreading, health care employees were conducting 15,000 tests per day, they instituted travel restrictions, quarantines, social distancing, closed schools and canceled public events.

"There is data that shows had they done those things one week earlier than when they actually implemented that social distancing, they would have reduced the number of cases by 66%. But without it, had they not done those things, they would have seen 67 times more cases," said Dr. Dale Bratzler.

So far, more than 80,000 people in China were diagnosed with COVID-19, which resulted in more than 3,200 deaths in that country.

In the United States, experts say they believe there are around 45,000 ICU beds.

In 2017, Oklahoma had 1,250 ICU beds, but Dr. Bratzler says that number is probably lower due to a number of hospitals closing.

"If we don't do things like social isolation and social distancing and other things, without those protective measures, we'll see a big spike in the number of cases and that's what happened in China. That's certainly what happened in Italy, where they've overwhelmed the healthcare services that they have in northern Italy," he said.

At this point, it is not about completely stopping the virus in its tracks but rather slowing it down.

"We may not prevent complete transmission of this disease, but what we're trying to slow is the fact that we may overwhelm the healthcare system," he added.

Medical experts encourage residents to take social distancing seriously.

"This is something real and something that works," said Douglas Drevets, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases at OU Medicine.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

On average, humans touch their face around 90 times a day.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

However, they say just because you have been around a patient, that doesn't necessarily mean that you have been infected.

Health experts say there are different levels of exposure. In order to be at a high risk of exposure, a patient would likely have to be within six feet of a known patient for longer than 30 minutes.

At this point, doctors say if you have minimal to no symptoms, you should not rush out to be tested for COVID-19. Also, they say patients should first be tested for the flu since we are still experiencing a high number of flu cases in the state.

If you are experiencing shortness of breath, you should get treatment immediately.

"We are all in this together. We can all do our part for social distancing. We can take the guidance from the national health authorities seriously and by helping each other with perserverance and calm determination, we will get through it," said Dr. Drevets.